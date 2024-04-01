'March Is Always Tough': Lauren London Pays Tribute To Late Bf Nipsey Hussle On 5th Death Anniversary

March holds a special significance for Lauren London, but not for reasons one might expect. Lauren London, known for her roles in movies like ATL and The Perfect Match, reflects on the life of her beloved boyfriend, the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. She took it to Instagram to honor her late boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, on the fifth anniversary of his passing. Let’s delve into the heartfelt tribute as she honors Hussle.

Remembering Nipsey Hussle

Lauren London shared a touching tribute to Nipsey Hussle on Instagram, marking the fifth anniversary of his tragic death. Alongside a photo of Hussle, she opened up about how each day feels like holding her breath, with March 31st being especially poignant as it coincided with Easter Sunday in 2024.

“If you know me, you know March is always tough for me,” London wrote in the caption acknowledging the emotional weight of the month. “31 days of holding my breath. Energy never dies….I love you. Eternal.💙🏁” she continued, noting the significance of the anniversary falling on Easter Sunday in 2024.

Following London’s tribute, friends and supporters rallied around her with words of love. La La Anthony, Regina Carter, and Sarunas J. Jackson were among those who expressed love and solidarity for London’s strength during this challenging time.

A tragic loss

Nipsey Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, tragically passed away on March 31, 2019, at the age of 33. He was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing Company store in Los Angeles. The senseless act of violence shocked the music community and left a void in the hearts of his loved ones and fans worldwide.

Following Hussle’s death, Eric Holder Jr. was indicted for the crime. He was found guilty of first-degree murder, along with other charges related to the incident, and sentenced to at least 60 years in prison. Despite the verdict, the pain of losing Hussle remains, as his legacy inspires countless individuals.

Honoring Hussle’s memory

Nipsey Hussle’s impact extends far beyond his music, as evidenced by the enduring love and respect he receives from fans and loved ones. Despite his untimely passing, Hussle’s legacy lives on through his music, philanthropy, and the profound influence he had on the community.

In 2022, Hussle was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a testament to his enduring legacy and influence. London also delivered a heartfelt speech at the ceremony, highlighting Hussle’s remarkable journey and his commitment to positive change.

London and Hussle’s relationship timeline

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle were more than just a couple, their story began when they were already famous. London met Hussle during the time Hussle’s limited edition mixtape Crenshaw released. Their first encounter led to an impromptu date that took them to unexpected places, including her aunt’s house. From then on, their bond grew naturally as they spent more time together.

Their relationship also faced ups and downs, especially when London chose between her career and their growing family. She decided to step back from acting to focus on being a mom. In 2016, their son Kross Asghedom was born, strengthening their bond even more.

In 2017, they broke up also for a while but quickly reconciled, reaffirming their love for each other. Their were even rumors of an engagement, although they never confirmed it publicly.

But tragedy struck in 2019 when Hussle was shot dead. His death shook not just the music world but everyone who knew and loved him including London. Despite her grief, she has stayed strong, honoring his memory in many ways.

