Mare Of Easttown creator on Season 2: Would only do it if we were convinced we had something great

Brad Ingelsby weighs in on what the second season of Mare of Easttown could offer if it were to be made.

Kate Winslet's HBO drama Mare Of Easttown became one of the most talked about shows of 2021 and received immense praises from fans for its storyline as well as performances. Winslet particularly won hearts with her performance as Mare and fans are now hopeful about another season although the show's creator, Brad Ingelsby feels it may be difficult. In his recent interview with TV Line, he spoke about why coming up with a second season may be difficult.

While discussing about what the second season of the show could offer, Brad told TV Line, "If we can crack a story that is as great and that would do justice to the characters and carry on the story in a way that was organic and yet surprising, I would love to do it. I just don’t know what the story is. That’s the issue right now."

The show's creator spoke about waiting for a "Eureka moment" when it comes to continuing Mare's storyline. While the show was being considered to be a limited series, it appears that the first season's success has the makers giving another season a thought.

Ingelsby further added that he would not want to continue the show for another season latching onto the success of the first one and said, "We gave Mare such a personal arc where she had to confront this loss in her life, and we would have to construct another emotional arc that was able to compete with [that]. And I’m also acutely aware of the dangers of doing a season 2 just because you have the [opportunity] to do it. I would only want to do it if we were convinced we had something great", via TV Line.

During her press interactions after the show's release, Kate Winslet maintained that she would be game for revisiting the role if a second season was to be made. The actress while talking about her character, referred to it as "brilliant and real."

