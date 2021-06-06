Mare of Easttown: Will Kate Winslet's show get a second season? Here's what HBO head has to say

Kate Winslet's Mare of Easttown may not be getting a second season as per HBO head, Casey Bloys.

Kate Winslet won over critics and audiences with her new HBO show, Mare of Easttown. The Academy Award-winning actress portrayed the role of Mare Sheehan, a police investigator in a small Pennsylvania town solving a murder case. Winslet's amazing body language and mature act as Mare has left audiences wanting to witness more of her story and have been hopeful about a second season. Reacting to whether a second season is in the works, HBO boss, Casey Bloys recently spoke to Variety.

While Winslet has maintained that she would be more than willing to play the role of Mare again, the HBO head stated that there haven't been any specific plans about the same. Talking to Variety about a second season, Bloys said, "If Brad [Ingelsby] felt like he had a story to tell that felt like it would be at the same level, I think everybody would be open to it. Right now, he doesn’t have that story. Who knows? We’ll have to wait to see if they come up with something they’re dying to tell."

The HBO head mentioned that the decision for a second season is left to the creators and revealing the status of Mare of Easttown, he said, "There’s been no real conversations about what a Season 2 would look like."

Fans are certainly going to be a little disappointed given how much they were looking forward to watching Winslet return as Mare. Even though the show was planned to have only one season, considering how successful it was fans immediately began speculations about a second season.

ALSO READ: ‘Mare of Easttown’ star Kate Winslet ‘would love to play Mare again’: There’s something addictive about Mare

Share your comment ×