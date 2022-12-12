Maren Morris calls hatred directed at Meghan Markle 'unfathomable' after Harry & Meghan release

Following the release of Harry & Meghan docuseries, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been hitting the headlines for their bombshell revelations. The docuseries has also garnered massive public dialogue and amid the same, singer-songwriter Maren Morris revealed her thoughts about the criticism directed at Markle regarding the royal exit.

Taking to TikTok, Morris shared a post where she weighed in on the public opinion regarding the Duchess of Sussex and spoke about how the hatred directed at her is unfair. She said, "This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically — mostly coming from women, I have to say — it’s unfathomable to me. People are saying a woman should never take a man away from his family, that’s all that this is. Um, have you seen his family?" In her post, the singer also brought up the late Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, saying, "[She] did not leave the family, but I kind of wish she had."

Adding on about being shocked by the criticism directed at Meghan, she added, "I can only speak as an American who’s fascinated with this stuff, but people have been annoyed by royals or a particular person in the royal family for centuries."

Gayle King on Harry & Meghan

Gayle King sided with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries, Harry & Meghan saying it was not a "reality show." During the Thursday episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen joked about how Markle previously said she would never do a reality show, prompting the CBS Mornings anchor to quickly correct his statement as she reacted saying, "It’s not a reality show. It’s not." During her appearance, King also noted that she was eager to watch the series. The first volume of the series was released on December 12 and the second is slated to release on December 15.