Maren Morris reveals Taylor Swift has always been 'supportive' of her career; Details inside

Maren Morris, the acclaimed singer, recently spilt the beans on her enduring friendship with the iconic Taylor Swift. During a candid moment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Morris opened up about the roots of their bond and Swift's consistent support throughout her career, shedding light on the genuine connection between the two talented musicians.

Maren Morris recounted her first meeting with Taylor Swift

As Maren Morris reminisced on The Tonight Show, she shared the serendipitous beginning of her friendship with Taylor Swift. The meeting took place during Swift's Reputation Tour, where Morris was invited to join her on stage for a performance of The Middle at the Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This chance encounter marked the inception of a friendship that has since blossomed into a supportive alliance.

Morris shared, “We met, I think, it was on her Reputation Tour. She was kind enough to ask me to come out and sing my song 'The Middle' with her. We were in Arlington, Texas at the Cowboys stadium — which is where I'm from — so she was nice enough to, like, give me that date.”

Maren Morris revealed Taylor Swift's unwavering support for her career

Delving deeper into their connection, Morris expressed heartfelt gratitude for Swift's continuous support throughout her career. Highlighting their shared age and mutual admiration, Morris praised Swift's graceful transition from country to pop music.

"So we met then, and she's been so supportive of me and my career over the years. I mean, we're also the same age, but looking up to her since I was a teenager and watching her navigate her country music to pop career so gracefully and just the way she treats her fans is just so kind and generous. She's setting a high bar,” she stated.

Morris further shared the unique aspect of Swift's commitment to her fans during stadium shows which includes the signs on the inside of barricades instructing local security to ensure a "Fan-friendly show" and to be kind to them. Maren Morris's revelations offer a glimpse into the genuine and supportive friendship she shares with Taylor Swift.

