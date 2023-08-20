Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff attend their wedding after-party with Taylor Swift; DEETS here

Taylor Swift attended Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding in New Jersey on Saturday. The 33-year-old singer has collaborated with Antonoff on 5 of her studio albums, so it was a brainer that the singer was going to attend the ceremony, but the fun didn't end there. The guests and the couple made their way to the after-party to keep the celebrations going.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff afterparty

The music producer and the actress, exchanged their vows on Saturday in New Jersey, marking the beginning of their married life together. The occasion was graced by family members, including Qualley's mother, Andie MacDowell, as well as notable celebrities that drew a big crowd like Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, and Zoë Kravitz. Following the ceremony and the ensuing festivities, the wedding party was photographed as they made their way to a nearby after-party. The 39-year-old was seen holding her 28-year-old wife's hand, joyfully walking towards their destinations. As the evening progressed, the bride made a wardrobe change from her white halter-neck wedding gown into a second outfit, a white midi dress adorned with chic puffed sleeves, while retaining the Mary Jane flats she had donned earlier in the day. Antonoff, wore his black suit and tie he had selected for the wedding ceremony.

The star-studded Wedding party

On the special day of the couple, their intimate circle of friends and family gathered to celebrate their special day. Among the distinguished attendees was Taylor Swift. The singer chose to wear a light blue midi dress with spaghetti straps, complemented by a pair of heels. Also gracing the event was Lana Del Rey, though she adopted a more casual style, combining a white lace mini skirt with a cream cardigan, and a blue lace tied to her hair. Jenna Lyons is known for The Real Housewives of New York City opted for a more low-key entrance, foregoing the shuttle used by other guests and instead walking discreetly into the venue. The eve of the couple's wedding saw a crowd gathering around the venue, as their rehearsal dinner took place. Swift, in particular, attracted a lot of fans near the Black Whale restaurant, prompting local law enforcement to intervene and maintain order amidst the enthusiastic crowd.

