Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff to Part Ways After Three Years of Marriage? Here's What We Know

Hollywood actor Margaret Qualley and musician Jack Antonoff have reportedly decided to part ways after three years of marriage. The couple, who exchanged vows in August 2023, are now heading towards separation after being together for several years. Their reported split comes months after breakup speculation surfaced when Antonoff attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding ceremony alone in July this year.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff to part ways; Report

According to the AP, the separation has been submitted as a matrimonial action, involving Margaret and Jack. The publication reportedly reached out to representatives of both parties seeking a comment on the development. However, no response had been received. Neither Margaret nor Jack has publicly addressed the reported separation so far.

A look at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's relationship

Margaret and Jack reportedly began dating in 2021 after meeting at a rooftop party in New York. The two were subsequently spotted enjoying a date in Brooklyn, sparking speculation about their relationship. Their romance progressed, and the musician proposed to the actor in May 2022 while they were in Cannes, France. The couple eventually tied the knot on August 19, 2023, in an intimate ceremony in Beach Haven, New Jersey.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's work front

Margaret has starred in The Substance, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and the critically acclaimed series The Maid. She was last seen in romantic drama film Love of Your Life in 2026. Jack, meanwhile, is a 14-time Grammy-winning songwriter and producer who has collaborated with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and Sabrina Carpenter. He is also the front-man of the band Bleachers.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Star Trek and X Men Actor Sir Patrick Stewart Passes Away at 86; Hugh Jackman, Russo Brothers, Marvel pay tributes