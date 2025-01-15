Margaret Qualley Opens Up About Skin Damage Caused By The Substance’s Prosthetics: 'My Face Was So F***ked Up...'

Margaret Qualley’s skin had to face a lot when she filmed the highly acclaimed movie The Substance, which also starred Demi Moore. The actress opened up about wearing prosthetics for the venture and how her skin had to pay the price for it.

The actress who played Sue in the film spoke about the same when she appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, hosted by Josh Horowitz. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star shared that because of the damage to her skin, her face had to be cut for certain shorts.

The 30-year-old actress revealed to the host, “Like, at the end, when they're shooting up my skirt in the beginning credits, and it's like the palm trees all around and they have all these long lenses from the bottom,” adding, “That's just because my face was so f***ed up by that time that they couldn't, like, shoot my face anymore.”

The Nice Guys actress shared that her acne lasted even after The Substance’s shooting was finished and when she moved on to her next project titled, Kinds Of Kindness. The performer asked the host if he knew the character from the movie that had all that acne.

The 30-year-old star, who played Martha, Vivian, Ruth, and Rebecca in the venture, said that it was just her own acne from the prosthetics. She recalled thinking that it was “perfect” and that she was portraying all those characters; for one of them, they would utilize her prosthetic acne. Qualley revealed that it probably took her a year in physically recovering from it.

