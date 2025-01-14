Margaret Qualley Reveals Her Father Being Starstruck By THIS Actor; Know Who
The Substance actress revealed the incident when her father was starstruck by a mega-actor during this year’s Golden Globes. Read the article to know which celebrity she talked about.
Margaret Qualley, 30, recently got candid while revealing that her father, Paul Qualley, who shares the Poor Things star, with his ex-wife and actress Andie McDowell, was starstruck by a beloved celebrity when he accompanied his daughter during this year’s Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton in California. The celebrity was none other than Adam Sandler.
The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress appeared on Happy Sad Confused With Jost Horowitz’s podcast and spoke about this incident. She revealed that she had brought her father, who was looking ahead to meet the Blended actor.
The 30-year-old actress, who had garnered a nomination for Best Supporting Actress during the aforementioned awards ceremony held on January 5, shared on the podcast that her father is sort of like that with everybody, but in her family, Sandler is the “best guy in the world,” adding, “You want to be like him. You want to marry him. ... He's the best.”
She shared that when Paul met the Uncut Gems actor, he was at a loss of words. She recalled, “My dad met Sandler, and my dad goes, 'I can't even talk to you, man. I can't even talk to you.” The Substance star expressed, “It was the cutest thing I've ever seen.”
The host of the podcast agreed that Sandler was just an incredible individual in reality as he was on screen. Horowitz shared that the actor is one of those individuals that is exactly one desires him to be.
ALSO READ: 'That Was Never My Experience...': When Blake Lively Opened Up About Her Association with Harvey Weinstein