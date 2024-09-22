Margaret Qualley REVEALS How She Took ‘New Risks’ For Her Role In Horror Sci-Fi The Substance

Margaret Qualley, who famously appeared in the Oscar-winning comedy/fantasy Poor Things and 2019's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, among others, is stepping out of her comfort zone with the recent horror sci-fi The Substance. Speaking to PEOPLE, the actress revealed why she found her role as Sue—a younger version of her co-star Demi Moore's character, Elisabeth Sparkle—challenging.

Her character, who is hypersexualized throughout the film, is complex to portray, but that’s what Qualley strives for. "I think I've intentionally gone the other direction throughout my career," she told the outlet. The body horror film features plenty of nudity and explicit scenes as the two women who share the same conscience inject themselves with an illegal serum.

"I knew it was going to be a big challenge for me," the actress said. However, she also admitted that nudity and obscenity serves a huge purpose for the story. "It's a road you have to go down in order to bring this to life. And I was excited about that challenge," she added.

Ultimately, as an actor, it’s essential to push one’s limits to keep things interesting and exciting. “I think you in the end, gain more of yourself when you face that whatever might be an individual's discomfort, fear,” she said. “I don't really look at it as fear as much as just vulnerability."

Advertisement

Further praising her film, Qualley explained its universality and the connection her and Moore’s characters share. Both Elisabeth and Sue yearn for youth, fame, and recognition—everything society is after. "We've all chosen, highlighted different parts of ourselves to present to the world, for how you want people to see you," she explained.

Qualley noted that her character, Sue, presents a version of herself to the world that might not be completely true to herself. However, the attributes she tends to hide do exist deep within her. According to the official synopsis, the film revolves around “a fading celebrity decides to use a black-market drug, a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself.”

The Substance is in theaters now.