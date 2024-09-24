Margaret Qualley Reveals She Became Emotionally Overwhelmed While Preparing For THIS Sequence In The Substance: 'It Was Really Outside My...'

Margaret Qualley recently opened up about filming an intense sequence in her upcoming body horror film The Substance. In the movie, she plays the role of Sue alongside her co-star, Demi Moore, who is leading the project depicting Elisabeth Sparkle. Qualley revealed that her off-camera preparation for the role left her feeling emotionally overwhelmed and that she initially felt apprehensive about perfecting her scenes. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Margaret Qualley revealed how she prepared herself for the role of Sue in her latest movie, The Substance. Qualley told the publication that before filming the fitness video dance scenes, she started doing rehearsals, and the choreographer taught her the dance, admitting that she "was too nervous" about perfecting those scenes at first.

In the film, Demi Moore portrays Elisabeth Sparkle, a once-famous Hollywood actress who started hosting 1980s-style fitness videos. Facing pressure from producers seeking a younger host, Elisabeth overhears a conversation about a drug that promises to transform her into a better version of herself. After injecting herself with a drug, she unexpectedly gives birth to a younger, more beautiful version of herself named Sue, played by Qualley. Sue quickly secures the fitness job, capturing the town's attention and obsession.

The actress further mentioned that she spent a long time doing "weekend rehearsals" with dancers before filming was set to begin. She recalled how she felt while in a dance class with a room full of dancers, explaining that everyone already knew the choreography while she was the only one still trying to learn it.

Qualley added that director Coralie Fargeat was watching her, noting that it was one of her first days there. She said, "I was just like, 'I’ll be right back, I got this!' I just went to the bathroom and started sobbing, and [then] was like, 'Do you think we could do this one-on-one for a while?' It was really outside my comfort zone. I’m not a natural."

Qualley explained that pretending to be confident when you don’t "feel confident, to act like you feel hot when you don’t feel hot, is so much harder." The actress expressed that the film pushed her to her physical and emotional limits, noting that she felt that pressure "every single day" and described the dancing as "brutal" to look back on.

Meanwhile, The Substance is now in theaters.