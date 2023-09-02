Margaritaville singer iconic famous for his beach bum pic, Jimmy Buffett, passes away at 76

Jimmy Buffet was a renowned singer and entrepreneur famous for his chart-topping track Margaritaville. Which also served as the inspiration and theme for his future restaurant chains and hotels. The 76-year-old had famously out into a mold after his hit song in 1977, and instead of running from it, the singer embraced his beach bum image which earned him much success. The musician passed away on September 1.

Jimmy Buffet passed away at the age of 76

Late on September 1, on Friday, a statement was shared on all his social media accounts and websites. It read, "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many." The famous musician and businessman reportedly passed in his sleep, but the cause of his death has not been revealed to the public as of yet.

Jimmy Buffet's life and career

Born in Pascagoula, Mississippi, on December 25, 1946, Buffett initially embarked on a career in country music, relocating to Nashville after completing his college education. He started his journey by collaborating with a cover band before deciding to concentrate on his solo music career. However, it wasn't until the early 1970s that Buffett secured his first record deal and soon after launched his debut album, titled Down to Earth.

Shortly thereafter, when he made the move to Key West, Florida, he adopted the easygoing, beach-bum persona for which he is now widely known. During that period, he signed with ABC-Dunhill Records and released White Sport Coat and a Pink Crustacean in 1973, an album that marked the beginning of his rise to fame. However, it wasn't until his sixth album, "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes, was released in 1977 that he began to draw in a broader, mainstream audience.

His song Margaritaville especially pulled in a large audience as it hit the top of every chart. The very next year he released Son of a Son of a Sailor, which featured another one of his highly successful tracks, Cheeseburger in Paradise. Recognizing the tremendous success of his laid-back beach-bum persona, Buffett made the strategic decision to expand on it. He later on wrote books, released beach-themed clothing, and started a very successful restaurant chain.

