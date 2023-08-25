'Margot has a lot of ‘it’ factors': American Horror Story casting director praises Barbie actor's audition prior to her breakout role in USD 406 million movie

Margot Robbie was almost a member of the American Horror Story world, but unfortunately, she didn't get the part. When the two-time Oscar nominee auditioned for a role in Asylum, the second season of Ryan Murphy's blockbuster anthology series, she was still a relatively unknown actor. Eric Dawson, the casting director, discussed Margot's audition and how she was such a star in that room in a recent interview. Meanwhile, she had only appeared in one season of the ABC series Pan Am at the time. Her breakthrough role was in The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013.

The American Horror Story casting director recalled Margot Robbie’s audition for season 2

The legendary Dahmer Casting Director refers to Hollywood A-listers who establish themselves as A-listers as having a lot of "it" elements. Eric Dawson, a Primetime Emmy winner, has a long history of celebrities auditioning for films that have made an impact in Hollywood. When it comes to horror stories, only a few enigmas leave their mark in this dark area. Margot Robbie, the current Hollywood celebrity, has not been the right match for them, and certainly not for the 2011 American Horror Story.

The 61-year-old Hollywood icon recently spoke with Backstage. The entire chat fully addressed the Dahmer team and their healthy experience in hiring. Dawson even mentioned Barbie actor Margot Robbie. Back in 2011, when Dawson released his first hit, American Horror Story, he recalled how Margot Robbie was one of the many celebs who had auditioned for him.

He said, "Margot has a lot of 'it' factors; that’s the difficult thing for casting directors who aren't in the room with actors anymore. Margot's audition was arguably one of my favorites of all time, and it was shortly before she broke out. Even then, she was a movie star. Her star attraction as soon as she stepped into the room was insane. Even though she didn't get the part, it was one of those casting director moments that made you think, This is a star; what do we do with her? However, she was above our hiring capabilities. But watching folks whose careers are just getting started is the most enjoyable aspect of casting."

While Dawson did not say which character Margot auditioned for, we're guessing it was for Grace Bertrand, which was eventually played by Lizzie Brochere.

American Horror Story is back with Season 12

With each new season, American Horror Story dazzles its viewers with new ideas, unexpected twists, and unique characters. The next 12th season, Delicate, promises to push the boundaries even further, hinting at a more subtle and fragile horror that may examine themes lying in the everyday and commonplace.

Delicate Condition, a Danielle Valentine novel, will be adapted for Season 12. According to the novel's summary, The narrative revolves around Anna Alcott, a gifted actress who gets convinced that someone is aiming to prevent her from having a child. Despite her troubles, she ultimately becomes pregnant through IVF, but tragedy strikes when she miscarries.

One of American Horror Story's distinguishing features is its outstanding cast. The show showcases a revolving ensemble of fantastic actresses. In the series' new season, Emma Roberts will reprise her role as Anna Alcott. To add to the excitement, Kim Kardashian will appear in the series in her first substantial acting role, along with Cara Delevingne. The 12th season of American Horror Story: Delicate will begin on Wednesday, September 20.

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie was last seen in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. She played the lead role in the blockbuster film, which grossed $1 billion at the box office globally. Robbie has been in the news for all the right reasons and has received a lot of love and applause for her latest project.

