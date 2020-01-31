Margot Robbie and her friends deal with breakups in the most EPIC way; Find Out

Margot Robbie revealed the strategy she and her friends in Australia use to get over a bad breakup. Read on to know more.

Margot Robbie and her friends have figured out the perfect strategy for getting over a breakup and it includes a lot of eggs. The actress, who is being praised for her outstanding performance as Harley Quinn in her latest film Birds Of Prey sat down with ET and candidly spoke about her experience while playing on the most famous anti-heroes of DC. While talking about Harley, she spoke about how she can connect with the character’s quirkiness. In the film, the character goes through a breakup and acts in the most unconventional ways to get over it.

While the actress admitted that she has never done anything that can even come close to what her character does in the film, she revealed that she and her girl squat had a very unconventional way of getting over their heartbreaks. The actress revealed that every time a guy broke up with one of the girls in the group, they would all go egg his car to help her get over the breakup. Talking about her girl gang, back in Australia, the actress mentioned that they have been friends since they were four year old and are very close.

Margot is all set to feature on the big screens as Harley Quinn next week. The Suicide Squad spin-off is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 7 and the fans can hardly keep calm. The film will follow the Margot’s Harley as she put together a killer lady gang to bring down crime lord Black Mask (Played by Ewan McGregor), and protect a young girl (Ella Jay Basco). A special screening was kept for critics earlier this week and they all took to social media and praised the film for everything from it high-power action sequences to a thrilling plot line.

