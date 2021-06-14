Margot Robbie announces break from social media by dropping a happy photo with her girl squad

Margot Robbie, who usually keeps it professional on the gram, shared a happy photo with her girl squad as she announced a break from social media.

Margot Robbie is bidding goodbye to social media, only for the time being! The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress took to Instagram on Monday to announce her temporary exit but did not reveal why she was taking a break. Margot, who usually keeps it professional on the gram, shared a happy photo with her girl squad. The picture was significant as it featured the actress celebrating the Oscar-winning film Promising Young Woman.

Though Margot did not star in the film, the film was produced by her company LuckyChap Entertainment and was written and directed by Emerald Fennell. Margot can be seen holding a massive golden balloon in the photo. She captioned it, "Jumping off social media for the time being - check out @luckychapentertainment if you’re interested in what we’re up to, otherwise ciao for now!"

Margot's fans were not too happy with the update as one person wrote, "i'll miss you margot." While another commented, "Enjoy the break!!!" Yet another fan quipped, "Girl you were already off of social media. Love u though."

Margot usually keeps her 23.7 million fans and followers updated with her professional life. She rarely posts a selfie or an update about her personal life. The last candid selfie she shared was back in October 2020 treating her fans with the picture.

The Wolf of Wall Street actress will next be seen in the highly anticipated DC Entertainment film sequel of The Suicide Squad, which debuts in August. As per reports, she's also set to star in and produce new movies namely Barbie and Marian.

