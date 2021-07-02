Margot Robbie Birthday: When The Suicide Squad star REVEALED the most DIFFICULT part of playing Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie will essay the role of Harley Quinn for the third time in The Suicide Squad after debuting as the comic book character in 2016.

Margot Robbie is gearing up to essay the role of Harley Quinn for the third time with the upcoming James Gunn directorial, The Suicide Squad. Robbie's famed comic book character has undergone several changes in the past two films and whatever they may be, fans agree that none other than Margot could have brought this character to life so amazingly. As the actress celebrates her birthday on July 2, we take a look back at her journey as Harley Quinn and how it all began.

Margot first made her appearance as Harley Quinn in David Ayer's 2016 film, Suicide Squad. The film explored Quinn's toxic relationship with Joker and it certainly wasn't an easy introduction for Robbie into DCEU universe.

While discussing what was the most difficult part about essaying the role of Harley, Robbie spoke to Variety saying, "There’s definitely an aspect to her that took me a while to understand, and that was why she would stay in a relationship with a guy that abuses her. But that only took a little bit of research, and reading — and then something eventually clicks into place. I read the play 'Fool For Love,' and suddenly I understood her relationship with Mr. J in a way that I couldn’t before that."

Even as Margot may have had difficulty getting into Harley's character at the beginning, over the years, she has managed to make it her own in the most fun ways. Quinn's character in DCEU has changed phases with every film and Margot believes that's the way forward.

The actress recently told Toronto Sun about how Quinn has advanced with every film and speaking about how she will be in the upcoming film, Robbie said, "In this film [The Suicide Squad], time has passed, it doesn't directly link to either of those films, but it's not something that Harley is wrestling with anymore. She's not waiting for Mr. J to show up, and she's not wondering if she can do it on her own. She knows."

While Margot first took on the responsibility of essaying Harley Quinn out of excitement about bringing her unpredictable nature to the screen, the Australian actress has also maintained that she would love to take on projects from a business point of view so as to promote more opportunities for women in genres such as that of action.

