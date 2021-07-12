Margot Robbie calls Harley Quinn ‘exhausting’; REACTS to news of the character’s death in DC universe

Margot Robbie recently got candid about the fate of her character Harley Quinn’s fate in the DC universe. Scroll down to see what she said.

After playing her iconic character Harley Quinn back to back, Margot Robbie recently announced she’s ready to take a break from playing Harley Quinn. The actress famously essayed the iconic role in Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. During a chat with EW, the 31-year-old Australian actress also learned the fate of Harley Quinn in the timeline that she portrays the character. If you don’t know, there are many iterations of the character in the DC Universe, but Margot’s timeline lines up with Jared Leto‘s Joker and Ben Affleck‘s Batman.

Talking about Harley, Margot said: “I was kind of like, oof, I need a break from Harley because she’s exhausting. I don’t know when we’re next going to see her. I’m just as intrigued as everyone else is.” She then found out in that same interview that in her DC movie timeline, Harley Quinn died in Batman’s arms. “Whaaat?” Margot said, and appeared, “genuinely flabbergasted.” “I didn’t know that. [Laughs] Thank you for telling me!”

Detailing her thoughts further, she said, “I guess it’s kind of like the comics. The film version of the DC universe, I actually think they’re a lot like the comics. You pick up one comic and something’s happening and then you pick up the next comic and maybe that character’s not alive, maybe that character’s not with that person, maybe that character looks completely different. Each movie is its own sort of thing, and I think that works in the comic book world, and I think that works in the DC film world as well. It’s not like Marvel where everything is more obviously linked in a more linear way. It feels like there’s so many adjacent stories, worlds, and films happening at the same time, just like there are in the comics. So, yeah, I didn’t know that, but it doesn’t necessarily change what other people are able to do with this universe, I don’t think. What one director decides I don’t think dictates what another director might be able to pick up and do with the world and the characters, which is fun. I think that’s an appealing aspect for directors in the DC world, they can make it their own, the way James did. He didn’t have to be beholden to the version that David Ayer (director of Suicide Squad) set up. He could pick it up and make it his own, which I’m sure was more appealing for him.”

Also Read: Margot Robbie Birthday: When The Suicide Squad star REVEALED the most DIFFICULT part of playing Harley Quinn

Credits :EW

Share your comment ×