Margot Robbie channelises her inner Barbie at press tour; Dresses up like vintage dolls

Margot Robbie, accompanied by her stylist Andrew Mukamal, has taken the fashion world by storm with her enchanting Barbie-inspired looks. As she prepares for her role as Barbie in the upcoming movie, the 33-year-old actress has graced numerous red carpets with outfits that pay homage to the iconic doll, leaving fans in awe of her impeccable style.

Margot Robbie pretty in polka dots

Barbie At a Los Angeles photocall, Margot Robbie kicked off her Barbie fashion journey with a stunning pink and white polka-dot Valentino mini dress. This vibrant ensemble, reminiscent of the Pink & Fabulous Barbie, captured the essence of playful elegance, mirroring the doll's iconic style. Robbie's attention to detail extended to her choice of a bright yellow bag, adding a delightful pop of color.

Margot Robbie honors the original Barbie

Embracing the timeless allure of the Original Barbie, Margot Robbie channeled the doll's iconic black-and-white-striped bathing suit during an event in Sydney. She exuded elegance in a black-and-white Herve Leger bandage dress, paying homage to the very first Barbie. With the perfect white cat-eye sunglasses, Robbie embodied the classic charm of the 1959 Barbie.

Margot Robbie's day to night look

Inspired by Barbie During an appearance in South Korea, Margot Robbie showcased the versatility of Barbie's fashion evolution with a nod to the Day to Night Barbie from 1985. For the daytime look, she dazzled in a hot pink Versace skirt suit, donning a pink and white hat and carrying a chic pink handbag. Robbie flawlessly captured the Barbie aesthetic, embracing the boldness of the '80s.

Margot Robbie embodies the sophistication of nighttime barbie

Transitioning into the evening, Margot Robbie continued her Barbie-inspired fashion journey with a glamorous night look inspired by the Day to Night Barbie from 1985. She radiated grace in a mesmerizing Versace creation, featuring a tulle skirted confection with a shimmery beaded bodice. The matching pink heels and bag completed the ensemble, showcasing Robbie's ability to capture the sophistication of Barbie's nighttime allure.

Margot Robbie goes retro chic

During her time in South Korea, Margot Robbie paid homage to the glamorous Sparkling Pink Barbie from 1964. Donning a retro-feeling Moschino ensemble, she exuded vibrance and exuberance. Robbie's look, accentuated by a heart-shaped bag and a fascinator, captured the essence of the iconic Barbie while infusing her own unique charm, bringing the doll's retro aesthetic to life.

With each red carpet appearance, Margot Robbie continues to captivate fans worldwide by embracing the Barbie aesthetic in her fashion choices. Collaborating with stylist Andrew Mukamal, Robbie's meticulous attention to detail showcases her dedication to embodying the spirit of Barbie. As fans eagerly anticipate the release of the Barbie movie, they are delighted by Robbie's enchanting journey through her Barbie-inspired fashion, making every red carpet moment a spectacle to behold.

