Margot Robbie defends Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Royal Family exit: I'd love to have dinner with them in LA

Margot Robbie spoke out in defense of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial decision to step away from the Royal Family stating that said decision was definitely not taken lightly. The Birds of Prey star extended a dinner invite to the couple, along with her husband Tom Ackerley. Read below to know more about what Margot had to share on the same.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ended 2019 with a literal bang as they took to their Instagram page to put out a statement of how they were stepping away from the Royal Family to live a more independent life with son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in North America. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," their joint statement read, which shocked the world.

While the debate regarding Megxit has the entire globe in a state of unrest over a difference of opinions, there is one Hollywood celeb who is defending the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and it's Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie. Speaking to The Sun, the Australian actress, who herself shifted from London to LA, explained how she empathises with the couple. "I know as much as anybody what a big decision it is to move halfway across the world. I still miss London a lot but I had my reasons for moving and they have their reasons for the decision. It isn’t something taken lightly," Margot spoke to The Sun in defense of Harry and Meghan.

For the unversed, Robbie and Harry are pretty good friends, who first met in December 2015 at Suki Waterhouse's housewarming party in London. See Margot recounting her hilarious first meeting with Harry below:

Furthermore, on the prospect of Harry and Meghan shifting to Los Angeles, California, where the actress currently resides with husband Tom Ackerley, the Birds of Prey star shared, "If they are going to spend more time in L.A., we would love to have dinner with them."

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan will soon be heading to the UK to finish up their final round of royal engagements and head back to North America to begin life as not a part of the Royal Family, along with baby Archie.

