Margot Robbie gives rare insight into marriage with Tom Ackerley; Reveals the ONE thing he hates

Margot Robbie recently made a rare comment about her married life and her husband Tom Ackerley. Scroll down to see what she said.

Margot Robbie recently appeared on The Late Late Show, and during the candid chat, opened up about her husband Tom Ackerley! The actress shared this rare insight into her producer husband’s personality. For those who didn’t know, Margot got married to the filmmaker back in 2016 and has been very private about her marriage ever since. The duo met on the set of the 2014 movie Suite Francaise. According to Porter, The Wolf of Wall Street alum ended up moving in with the filmmaker and a few other members of the crew and the couple later told their roommates they were secretly dating.

Now, in the rare chat, she explained she grew up around "heaps of wildlife" in Australia and is used to seeing these reptiles. Ackerley? Not so much. "My husband hates snakes," the I, Tonya star told host James Corden. "He's English. You guys don't have them obviously really at all in England, I guess. But I mean, they're everywhere! I'm living in L.A. and there was a 2-meter snake…just outside the kitchen, just in the garden the other day. Yeah, he almost had a coronary."

"I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit," she recalled to Vogue for a 2016 feature. "And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him.' And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"

