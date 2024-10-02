Margot Robbie Hints She Might Not Return As Harley Quinn: 'Put Her In Someone Else’s Hands'

Margot Robbie is probably not going to reprise her famous role as Harley Quinn in the extended DC Universe. She has embodied the beloved supervillain in three films—the two Suicide Squad sequels and Birds of Prey. However, it seems to be moving on from that now.

DCEU is in the process of rebooting the Batman franchise, involving new actors for both hero and villain characters. Though it will be quite difficult to find anyone to replace Robbie since she is the one who brought Harley to life on the big screen for the first time in history, she believes the options aren't as limited.

In an interview with Variety, when the Barbie star was asked whether she would be 'hanging up Harley’s bat', she hinted at a possible yes. Now that Lady Gaga is playing the supervillain with a more real-life vibe in Joker: Folie à Deux, Robbie thinks it's time to let go. She said, "Harley’s so fun and can go in so many different directions. You put her in someone else’s hands, and it’s like, 'What are they going to do with her?' The options are endless."

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix bring a more realistic approach to the characters in the latest musical. In this narrative, it is not Quinzel who is the Joker's therapist, but an Arkham Asylum patient herself. This entirely changes their relationship from one formed around psychological control to one where both the characters crave the same thing: to love and be loved.

Robbie also reflected on how many great male actors have portrayed their version of Batman, Superman, and other notable DC characters, defining generations of fandoms. She said to the outlet, "I always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play, the way there are so many iconic male characters. That was always the dream for her."

What transpired after Margot Robbie's last portrayal of the role of Harley Quinn left uncertainty for her return. DCEU was in disarray after the relatively poor reception of films such as Wonder Woman 1984, Black Adam, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. However, Robbie's return or retirement as Quinn has not yet been officially confirmed. Fans may, however, look forward to a healthier version of a Joker-Harleyesque dynamic in The Penguin series with Sofia Falcone and her Arkham doctor Julian Rush.

