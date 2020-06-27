Margot Robbie to lead the bandwagon of the female led version of Pirates of the Caribbean

A report in The Hollywood Reporter states that actress Margot Robbie is a part of the film being made by Disney, from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The upcoming film's script is written by Christina Hodson, who is was on board as a writer for Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey.

If news reports are to be believed then Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margot Robbie will take the charge in leading the bandwagon of a female led version of Pirates of the Caribbean. A report in The Hollywood Reporter states that actress Margot Robbie is a part of the film being made by Disney, from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The upcoming film's script is written by Christina Hodson, who is was on board as a writer for Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey.

This does not come as a surprise that Margot Robbie and Christina Hodson are collaborating once again on an intriguing project. The upcoming venture is expected to be a reboot version of Pirates of the Caribbean. The concept of the film was presented to the franchise's insider and story writer, Ted Elliott in the month of October last year. Craig Mazin of Chernobyl fame, will reportedly write the story for the female lead version of Pirates of the Caribbean with Margot Robbie in the lead. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise films which were backed by Jerry Bruckheimer will be making his return for the reboot film.

The Pirates of the Caribbean films have featured, Hollywood actor, Johnny Depp as the interesting character of Captain Jack Sparrow. The Pirates films have so far managed to rake in 650 million dollars worldwide at the box office. There are very high expectations from the makers of the upcoming film.

