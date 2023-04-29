Margot Robbie once lied to her optometrist because of Harry Potter: Here's why

Australian actress Margot Robbie has revealed that she once lied to her optometrist and the reason behind it has a connection to the iconic book and film franchise Harry Potter. Continue reading to know what the 32-year-old actress said about the interesting incident.

Why did Margot Robbie lie to her optometrist because of Harry Potter?

During a guest appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Robbie revealed the reason she lied to her optometrist was linked to her being a huge Potterhead. "When it comes to Harry Potter, I'm a massive, massive nerd," she told the host. Norton then proceeded to show an awkward childhood image of the Barbie star onscreen much to everyone's delight.

In the picture, Robbie who was around 12 or 13 years old at the time, is seen smiling at the camera in a black turtleneck and round glasses. She holds a mug in one hand while her other hand holds a hardback Harry Potter book. "This is Margot Robbie, look how uncool," the 60-year-old host quipped, noting that the actress was holding a hardback of the popular series. He added, "You're real fancy." Robbie laughed and said, "Do you know what's particularly pathetic about this picture? A couple things really."

Norton laughed and said, "I'll let you point them out." She explained, "Number one, it's my birthday. That's how I chose to spend my birthday. Number two, I'm drinking tea. Number three, I'm wearing glasses, even though I don't need glasses. I lied to the optometrist because I wanted to have glasses like Harry Potter." Robbie, who is married to British film producer Tom Ackerley, talked about her husband who was one of the extras in the film series.

"My husband is in the Harry Potter movies. I know. I was like, 'Had you told me sooner, we would have married very quickly' but he was an extra. He was like, when he was a little kid, he's like one of the Slytherin extras. You know when Draco like pushes some kids out of the way to see Buckbeak in the third book? He pushes my husband out of the way," she revealed.