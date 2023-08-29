Margot Robbie plans to splurge USD 8 million on beachfront dream home after Barbie crosses a billion at box office

Margot Robbie seems to be eyeing a stunning $8 million beachfront mansion in a prime Aussie celebrity hotspot. This modern Mediterranean-inspired property, known as Casa Capri, is located in Kingscliff on the Tweed Coast, a location that has been gaining popularity among high-profile holiday-makers like Margot Robbie herself, surf champion Stephanie Gilmour, and former footballer Sonny Bill Williams.

How is Margot Robbie’s Dream House ?

The luxury home, designed by Jayson Pate, boasts six bedrooms and five bathrooms, offering ample space for relaxation and entertainment. The property features an elegant design with Mediterranean influences evident in its architecture. The interiors are filled with natural light, creating a seamless connection with Kingscliff beach and the vibrant atmosphere of Salt Village nearby.

According to Nick Witheriff of LJ Hooker, potential celebrity buyers have taken virtual tours of the property, and some have even personally inspected the residence. The property's features include a wine cellar, cocktail bar, stone fireplace, and a designer kitchen with quartz countertops and a butler’s pantry. The living spaces wrap around a 5-meter diameter round pool, complemented by an al fresco entertaining area complete with a barbecue kitchen, pizza oven, and bar fridges. The property also features a round astroturf yard, fire pit area, and even has council approval for a potential granny flat addition.

Is Margot Robbie’s dream house close to the Barbie one?

The Barbie movie starrer's interest in this beachfront mansion follows the success of the Barbie movie at the box office. The film, in which Margot stars, has crossed the billion-dollar mark, solidifying her position as a major player in the entertainment industry. The allure of Kingscliff as a coastal getaway seems to be attracting not only celebrities but also buyers from the nearby Byron Bay region.

Speaking of which, Greta Gerwig's live-action homage to the iconic Barbie doll, which hit theaters on July 21, transformed the doll's dream house into a cinematic marvel. Gerwig, along with production designer Sarah Greenwood and set decorator Katie Spencer, drew inspiration from midcentury modernism in Palm Springs, evoking a playful yet authentic universe.

Barbie's home, a three-story fuchsia fantasy, reinterpreted classic designs, featuring a slide that spiraled into a kidney-shaped pool. The house's design preserved the doll's pink essence, with vibrant pinks and tactile elements throughout, maintaining the nostalgic kid-friendly charm. The film aimed to create an "authentic artificiality," capturing Barbie's world through tangible and vivid aesthetics.