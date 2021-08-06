Margot Robbie REACTS to rumours that she’s done playing Harley Quinn; FIND OUT

In a recent chat with ET, Margot Robbie, who’s the lead in the recently-released The Suicide Squad 2, opened up about whether she’s done playing Harley Quinn in the DC Comics Extended Universe. For the unversed, the singer had fans in dismay when she previously told Entertainment Weekly, "It was kind of back-to-back filming Birds... and filming this, so I was kind of like, oof, I need a break from Harley because she's exhausting. I don't know when we're next going to see her. I'm just as intrigued as everyone else is."

The 31-year-old two-time Oscar-nominated actress has previously played Harley in 2016′s Suicide Squad and 2020′s Birds of Prey. Now, after the release of the recent DC film, Margot gave clarity on the future of the beloved character. “I’ve had enough of a break. I’m ready to do her again,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I did Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad back-to-back, so that was a lot of Harley all in a one year period, but that was a while ago now. I’m always ready for more Harley!”

In the same interview with Entertainment Weekly, Robbie also revealed her shocking reaction to learning about Quinn's fate in the Zack Snyder film as she said, "Whaaat? I didn't know that." Although, Robbie believes that it depends on the director to director on how Quinn's fate will be covered in the films.

Reiterating the same, Robbie compared Harley's different version in the Suicide Squad franchise and said, "I think that's an appealing aspect for directors in the DC world, they can make it their own, the way James did. He didn't have to be beholden to the version that David Ayer (director of Suicide Squad) set up. He could pick it up and make it his own, which I'm sure was more appealing for him", via EW.

Also Read: The Suicide Squad director James Gunn reveals the REASON why one of Harley Quinn's tattoos isn't in the film