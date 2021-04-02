Margot Robbie reveals a '20 hour cut' of THIS film exists and it's NOT the Ayer cut of Suicide Squad

Margot Robbie denies the release of a Suicide Squad's Ayer cut but reveals a director's cut of another fan favourite film exists.

After the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League which was referred to as the Snyder Cut by fans, recently an online campaign has now begun asking DC to release David Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad, which is being referred to as the Ayer cut. The director himself has also been asking the studio to release the cut. Recently, Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie reacted to the Ayer cut issue and denied any release in the works.

While responding to the topic of unreleased director's cuts, the actress made a major revelation regarding one of her other releases. Robbie teased that a 20-hour cut of a film she starred in exists and you'll be surprised to know the film she was talking about.

Margot while speaking to Variety, claimed that as much as a 20-hour long cut of Quentin Tarantino's cut of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood exists and even mentioned how great it was. Robbie in her interview said, "There’s a 20-hour cut of “Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood” that would…there’s so much more that you didn’t get to see, that we shot that was amazing, and for a million reasons obviously, can’t make the cut. Not to my knowledge, there is not a David Ayer cut that is in the works or going to be released.”

Robbie who essayed the role of Harley Quinn in Ayer's Suicide Squad and also Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn will once again be reprising her role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Gunn's directorial is slated for an August 2021 release and will introduce a bunch of new characters including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Polka-dot Man among others.

ALSO READ: The Suicide Squad second trailer: New footage shows more action with Nathan Fillion's TDK and Polka Dot Man

Share your comment ×