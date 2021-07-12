Margot Robbie REVEALS if she will play Harley Quinn again after The Suicide Squad

Margot Robbie recently opened up about needing a "break" from playing Harley Quinn and what she thinks about her character's DCEU future.

For DCEU fans, there's no actress who could have played Harley Quinn better than Margot Robbie. The actress has essayed the role of the DC supervillain in three films including Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and the upcoming The Suicide Squad. In a recent interview, Harley spoke about the fate of her character in the DC universe and also about whether she plans to revisit it again.

The fate of Harley seems confusing in the DC universe considering as per Zack Snyder's Justice League post-credit scene, the character dies and in fact, we even saw Ben Affleck's Batman tell Jared Leto's Joker how Quinn had died in his arms. Although with Snyderverse not being in the works, there's still a future for Harley in the DC films.

Opening up about when she thinks she will play Harley again, Robbie told Entertainment Weekly, "It was kind of back-to-back filming Birds... and filming this, so I was kind of like, oof, I need a break from Harley because she's exhausting. I don't know when we're next going to see her. I'm just as intrigued as everyone else is."

In the same interview, Robbie also revealed her shocking reaction to learning about Quinn's fate in the Zack Snyder film as she said, "Whaaat? I didn't know that." Although, Robbie believes that it depends on the director to director on how Quinn's fate will be covered in the films.

Reiterating the same, Robbie compared Harley's different version in the Suicide Squad franchise and said, "I think that's an appealing aspect for directors in the DC world, they can make it their own, the way James did. He didn't have to be beholden to the version that David Ayer (director of Suicide Squad) set up. He could pick it up and make it his own, which I'm sure was more appealing for him", via EW.

