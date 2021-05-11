Margot Robbie reveals she is pushing for Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy's relationship to be explored in DCEU

Margot Robbie revealed she is desperately trying to introduce Poison Ivy in the DCEU films and here's how she is doing it.

Margot Robbie has successfully brought to life one of DC Comics' antiheroes, Harley Quinn onscreen and is now pushing for another character to make an entry into the DC extended universe. Robbie has essayed the role of Harley Quinn in three DC films now including, Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and the upcoming The Suicide Squad. The actress is now hoping to see her character's relationship with Poison Ivy to make it to the screen and hence has been pestering DC to introduce Poison Ivy in films.

While speaking to Den of Geek, Robbie revealed how keen she is to see Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy's relationship onscreen saying, "Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time. They must be sick of hearing it, but I’m like, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it.’ I’m very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It’d be so fun. So I’ll keep pestering them. Don’t worry."

For the uninitiated, in the comics universe, Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn share a close bond that hints at a friendship as well as a romantic relationship. Previously too, Robbie had revealed that one of her favourite aspects of the comics is Harley and Poison Ivy's equation.

Looks like we will have to wait and see if Robbie does convince the studio for a Poison Ivy introduction. If the character is in fact introduced, it could be a part of a Birds of Prey sequel or Gotham City Sirens, which was DC's initial idea before Birds of Prey which would consist of Harley, Ivy and Catwoman.

