Margot Robbie reveals she slept with a life size cardboard cutout of John Cena for 2 years when she was a teen

Aussie actress ​​Margot Robbie recently came clean with an embarrassing secret about her Suicide Squad co-star John Cena! Robbie, Cena, and SS director James Gunn recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the chat, Robbie admitted to previously sleeping in the same room as a life-size cut-out of the wrestler.

She shared, “I watched WWE when I was growing up, when I was a kid I loved the Undertaker.” “And then obviously when I was a teenager I stopped watching. But then, as a late teen, early 20s, I had a boyfriend who was obsessed with John Cena — so much so that he dressed as John Cena for his 21st birthday and had a cardboard cut-out in his bedroom,” she said.

“So I slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cut-out of John Cena in the room,” she added, explaining later how she sometimes would end up getting startled if she were to wake up in the middle of the night. Robbie laughed: “And then I’d be like, ‘Oh, it’s just John Cena, it’s OK.'”

Despite contemplating [to tell this embarrassing secret to John Cena himself, Margot revealed that she spilled the beans “five seconds into meeting him.” As a joke on the show, Cena was then presented with a life-size cardboard cut-out of Robbie’s Suicide Squad character Harley Quinn. “You also have to sleep with that in your room for two years,” Robbie told Cena, “just to level the playing field.” Clearly, up for the challenge, Cena simply replied, “OK.”

