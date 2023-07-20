Margot Robbie reveals she wasn’t a Barbie girl as a kid; opens up about her childhood

With the release of the Barbie movie on July 21, fans are eager to see their favorite doll come to life on the big screen. But what might come as a surprise is that the film's star, none other than the talented Margot Robbie, revealed a lesser-known aspect of her childhood that differs from the image of a typical Barbie Girl. The actress shared she was not a person who played with dolls.

Margot Robbie shares she wasn’t much of a Barbie girl as a kid

In an interview with People.com, the 33-year-old actress opened up about her early days in Queensland, Australia, and candidly shared her childhood play preferences, which weren't exactly centered around Barbie dolls. While Barbie has captured the hearts of millions worldwide, Robbie's childhood games were far from the expected; she was more of a "roll-around-in-the-mud kind of gal." However, she does reminisce about occasional encounters with her sister's and cousin's Barbies – albeit with a quirky twist.

Margot confessed that Barbie dolls were not her go-to toy, while growing up. When asked about her memories of playing with Barbie dolls, the 33-year-old actress said, "I didn't personally have any that I can recall." Instead, Robbie recalled her sister and cousin owning Barbie dolls, which she would occasionally play with. However, she clarified, "I wasn't actually that much of a Barbie girl as a kid."

So, what kind of girl was she? According to Robbie, she preferred a different kind of adventure. When she did occasionally engage with dolls, she opted for the unconventional ones - all weird, as she puts it. The actress shared, "I think they were all so janky because they were not well cared for. They were all weird Barbies."

Margot Robbie as a producer for Barbie

Despite not being a die-hard Barbie fan herself, the film has been a passion project for Robbie, who also serves as a producer. The bold decision to bring Barbie to the big screen as a somewhat surreal PG-13 comedy surprised even Robbie.

The actress revealed, "I'll never forget, after talking to Greta Gerwig for years, I sat down and read the script. There was a joke on page one, and I was like, they're never going to let us make this movie.'" However, the parent company of Barbie, Mattel, greenlit the project, allowing the magical journey of Barbie to hit the big screens.

Working on the film has given Robbie a newfound respect for the iconic doll and what she represents. When asked about her inspiration behind the project, Robbie highlighted the idea of self-acceptance. "The idea that I am enough," she emphasized.

Meanwhile, as the Barbie movie is scheduled to release soon, fans are eagerly its arrival in theaters nationwide on July 21. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie also features Ryan Gosling.

