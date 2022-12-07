Margot Robbie REVEALS the story behind the 'unscripted' kiss with Brad Pitt in Babylon

Speaking to E! News, Margot spilled the beans on one of the film's iconic moments which involves a kiss between her and Brad Pitt 's characters. Leaving everyone surprised with her response, the Barbie star admitted that the kissing scene was actually improvised on set as she spoke to E! News.

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's upcoming film Babylon is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. Helmed by Damien Chazelle, the film is set in 1920s Hollywood and the chaotic world of the industry's debauchery and unbridled ambitions. The trailer of the film has already received rave reactions and recently during an interview, Robbie opened up about one of the film's crucial scenes.

Margot Robbie on kissing Brad Pitt in Babylon

After Margot was asked about how the scene in Babylon came along which E! News' Francesca Amiker touted could become "an iconic kiss scene", the actress quipped, "That wasn't in the script." She further added, "but I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I'm just gonna go for it.'" Adding on, she revealed how the kiss scene "was just great" and also admitted that she had to convince director Damien Chazelle in order to make it happen.

Revealing her conversation with the director about her Brad Pitt kiss, she said, "I said, 'Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack, And Damien was like, 'Well, she could—wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.' And I was like, 'Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.' And he was like, 'It does work for the character,' and I was like, 'I think so.'"

All about Babylon

Babylon also stars Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, and Olivia Wilde. The film has already been deemed an award contender given the film's cast and storytelling. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 23.