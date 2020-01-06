Margot Robbie’s husband Tom Ackerley makes a rare public appearance at Golden Globes 2020

Margot Robbie’s husband Tom Ackerley made a rare public appearance at Golden Globes 2020. Read on to know more.

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley, who usually keep their relationship under the radar and avoid the spotlight, made a rare red carpet appearance at 2020 Golden Globes. The loved up The married couple posed for the cameras while attending the event. Margot was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her work in Bombshell. The award, however, went to Marriage Story‘s Laura Dern.

Simply dressed in glitzy bodice paired with a minimalist white skirt, the actress looked her fabulous self as she strutted down the red carpet. Standing alongside his wife, Tom looked dapper in his three-piece suit. For the unversed, Tom is a British director-producer who worked with Margot on I, Tonya, Terminal and Dreamland. During the show, the pair posed for a picture with Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi, Just Jared reported. The two got married in a secret ceremony in 2016, about three years after meeting on the sets of the film Suite Francais.

While the couple likes to keep the relationship private, in 2018, the actress opened about what it is like to professionally work with her husband. The actress asserted that she advocates the idea of doing business with romantic partners and also stated that she is having a lot of fun in her marriage. Talking about balancing her work life and love life, considering their long-distance relationship, the actress mentioned that even if they have to fly to a country in-between where we both can be together just one night, they do it.

Read More