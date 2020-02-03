Margot Robbie says THIS about the lack of female nominees at the awards season; Find Out

The Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie said that the situation will probably improve next year with more female nominations.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margot Robbie recently spoke about her recent release titled Birds of Prey. In an interview with Sky News at the premiere of the film, the Bombshell actress said that hopefully there will be more female nominees during the awards season. The nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards were announced recently, and the lack of female nominees shocked many actors and actresses. The Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie said that the situation will probably improve next year with more female nominations. The actress who won hearts with some terrific performances was back as Harley Quinn in the film Birds of Prey.

The film, sees Margot Robbie's character Harley Quinn leading a gang of girls to battle a common villain. The lead character of Harley Quinn is heartbroken post her break up with the Joker. Now, there is a new villain in town, who wants to take over the city. Harley Quinn puts together a survival strategy for all the women at risk and forms a fearless gang of women. The first look of the Cathy Yan directorial sees Harley Quinn firing guns and burning down structures in a bid to survive the brutal villain.

The actress who featured in the film, Mary Queen of Scots also added during the interview that she hopes to see more male audience watching female centric films. The Wolf of Wall Street actress Margot Robbie further adds that she watches a film irrespective of the lead actor's gender. She hopes that more men will watch female lead films, and surely, they will be able to relate to those films.

