Margot Robbie says Prince Harry ‘was a lot of fun’; Adds that she’d love to hang out with him & Meghan Markle

Aussie actress Margot Robbie revealed in a recent interview that she’d love to have Prince Harry & Meghan Markle over for dinner in LA post their recent controversial move. She also had some advice in store for the couple on Megxit. Scroll down to see what Margot said.

In a new interview with New! magazine, Australian actress Margot Robbie revealed that she is planning on inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to her Los Angeles home for dinner. The Suicide Squad star, 30, said that she has previously met the Duke of Sussex, 35, at social gatherings and would be keen to have him and his wife visit her home. Speaking to the magazine, Margot revealed her proposed dinner plans: "We haven't [had dinner] but I would, for sure. "Whenever I met Harry in London at parties, he was always a lot of fun, so it would be great to have them both over."

The Oscar-nominated actress also discussed what advice she would give to the couple for their new home in California, now that they have withdrawn from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family. Margot said: "Give it time, I think. I have moved countries twice now and it's not easy, but in time, places become home and LA has a lot to offer."

When asked whether she’s had encounters with the Duchess, Margot said: "No, not really." "But obviously I know Harry and I kind of feel like we can relate to them and their move, so it would be cool to hang out and have dinner."

Margot is currently married to British assistant director Tom Ackerley, who she met in 2014 and wed in 2016. The actress is next set to return to our screens next year as she reprises her role as DC Comics character Harley Quinn in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, due in summer 2021. Robbie is also set to portray Barbie in the live-action film written and directed by Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig.

