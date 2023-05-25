Margot Robbie slams claims of Barbie being sexualised: She’s a plastic doll

Ahead of Barbie movie release on July 21, 2023, Margot Robbie who will be portraying the role has talked about the overall sexiness of the character.

Margot Robbie has produced Barbie with her production company LuckyChap. The other movie cast includes Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, and more. Robbie said that to get the rights to the character she had a frank discussion with Mattel. They also discussed that the movie would also have to include people who hate Barbie because there are many who actively hate Barbie.

Here is what Margot Robbie has to say about Barbie being sexualized in a recent interview.

Margot Robbie on Barbie’s sexiness

In a recent interview with Vogue’s Abby Aguirre, Margot Robbie talked about the overall sexiness of Barbie and bringing the plastic toy to life. Robbie said that Barbie is just a plastic doll who doesn’t have any organs, let alone reproductive organs. Without reproductive organs, Barbie could not even feel sexual desire.

Margot Robbie said about Barbie:

‘She is sexualized. But she should never be sexy. People can project sex onto her. Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it’s fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her butt.’ Margot Robbie said about Barbie:

Margot Robbie on her role as Barbie

Margot Robbie envisioned Gal Gadot to play the role of Barbie because she is ‘so impossibly beautiful’, however Wonder Woman wasn’t available.

During the conversation with Vogue, Robbie said that she didn’t even own Barbie when she was kid but her cousin had lots of Barbie dolls and the actress used to go to her house. However, Robbie mostly used to play with trucks and built forts with cousin so Barbie is not exactly a dream role for her. Margot Robbie said, ‘This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn’t even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project.’

