Margot Robbie to star opposite Christian Bale in David O Russell’s next: Details Inside

Margot Robbie will next star opposite Christian Bale in director David O Russell upcoming film. Read on to know more.

After winning hearts with her performance in Oscar-nominated film, Bombshell, and her latest release Birds of Prey, Margot Robbie has already selected her next project. The actress will be next seen in David O Russell’s upcoming film and will share the screen space with Oscar winner Christian Bale. While the project is currently untitled, according to a report by Deadline, Russell would direct from his own script, Variety reported. The film has just entered the pipeline and the makers are keeping the plot details under tight wraps.

This will be Russell's first film after 2015’s Joy starring Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro. Robbie was recently seen in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as the character Sharon Tate. Her remarkable performance in Bombshell was widely appreciated by critics and audiences alike. She can be currently seen in Bird Of Prey which hit the theatres earlier this month. The movie that features her as the DC anti-hero Harley Quinn is getting a lot of good reviews from the moviegoers.

The fans will again see Margot reprising her role as Harley Quinn, for the third time, in her upcoming DC film – Suicide Squad. During the course of his career, Russell has received three best director Oscar nominations – for American Hustle (2013), Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and The Fighter (2010). Christian Bale, on the other hand, was last seen in Ford v Ferrari, a film that earned many prestigious nominations this award season. Bale was critically acclaimed for4 his role in the film.

