  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Margot Robbie is super excited as she WELCOMES a new furry friend to her family; See PHOTO

Margot Robbie recently gave fans a glimpse into her personal life by sharing an image of the newest addition of her family. Scroll down to see the adorable photo of the duo.
3447 reads Mumbai
margot robbie,HollywoodMargot Robbie is super excited as she WELCOMES a new furry friend to her family; See PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie recently welcomed a new puppy into her home and she just shared the cutest photo of the little pup! The 30-year-old two-time Oscar-nominated actress took to Instagram on Saturday (October 17) to share a photo of her holding the dog, who was wrapped in a white sweater.

 

Margot captioned the post with the dog emoji and the heart emoji. Margot‘s longtime hairstylist Bryce Scarlett was one of the first commenters, leaving a few heart emojis. Actress Kate Bosworth also commented, “OMG.”

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Margot Robbie (@margotrobbie) on

Throughout the last year, Margot has rarely given fans updates into her personal life, so this is very exciting for fans to see. On the professional front, Margot is the producer on Promising Young Woman that just announced a Christmas 2020 release date. The new film, starring Carey Mulligan, will reportedly hit theatres on Christmas Day, December 25, 2020.

 

And the synopsis of the film reads: Everyone said Cassie (Mulligan) was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.

 

ALSO READ: Margot Robbie and her friends deal with breakups in the most EPIC way; Find Out

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits : Instagram, Getty Images

You may like these
Margot Robbie says Prince Harry ‘was a lot of fun’; Adds that she’d love to hang out with him & Meghan Markle
James Gunn Birthday: John Cena, Margot Robbie, Idris Elba & other The Suicide Squad stars share a special gift
Happy Birthday Margot Robbie: Suicide Squad to Bombshell, actor's spectacular performances that were a delight
Margot Robbie to lead the bandwagon of the female led version of Pirates of the Caribbean
Margot Robbie defends Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Royal Family exit: I'd love to have dinner with them in LA
Margot Robbie to star opposite Christian Bale in David O Russell’s next: Details Inside

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement