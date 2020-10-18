Margot Robbie is super excited as she WELCOMES a new furry friend to her family; See PHOTO

Margot Robbie recently gave fans a glimpse into her personal life by sharing an image of the newest addition of her family. Scroll down to see the adorable photo of the duo.

Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie recently welcomed a new puppy into her home and she just shared the cutest photo of the little pup! The 30-year-old two-time Oscar-nominated actress took to Instagram on Saturday (October 17) to share a photo of her holding the dog, who was wrapped in a white sweater.

Margot captioned the post with the dog emoji and the heart emoji. Margot‘s longtime hairstylist Bryce Scarlett was one of the first commenters, leaving a few heart emojis. Actress Kate Bosworth also commented, “OMG.”

Throughout the last year, Margot has rarely given fans updates into her personal life, so this is very exciting for fans to see. On the professional front, Margot is the producer on Promising Young Woman that just announced a Christmas 2020 release date. The new film, starring Carey Mulligan, will reportedly hit theatres on Christmas Day, December 25, 2020.

And the synopsis of the film reads: Everyone said Cassie (Mulligan) was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.

