Margot Robbie Thinks Jacob Elordi Would Be ‘Good Boyfriend’, Reveals How He Celebrated Valentine’s Day on Wuthering Heights Set

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are gearing up for the portrayal of the iconic fictional lead characters, Catherine and Heathcliff, in the loose film inspiration of Emily Brontë's popular 1847 novel. The two have repeatedly spoken about their unmatched camaraderie while filming and recently during an interview with Vogue, the actress shared how her co-star managed to catch her off guard with a room full of roses on the set of Wuthering Heights the film. Their chemistry for the erotic reimagination has managed to surprise audiences and keep them on their toes for the upcoming release.

Wuthering Heights star Margot Robbie reveals how she commemorated Valentine's Day last year

Margot Robbie has not shied away from praising Jacob Elordi for his very generous gestures and being a great co-star while filming for the romance drama movie. Recently, she revealed that their February 14 celebration last year was no small feat as he managed a beautiful surprise. She shared, “You made my day and, as Heathcliff, filled my room with roses and it was so cute…”

Her impression of her co-star was nothing less than marvelous as she imagined if this is how he behaves with a fellow actor, how nice would he be to his own partner, “I remember thinking, oh he’s probably a very good boyfriend. It wasn’t just the gesture of the roses, it was the thing written from Heathcliff, and that little tombstone thing.” The younger actor seems to have added some personal details to his surprise, one that connected him to his character of Heathcliff.

Previously, in another interview, the Barbie actress shared that the absence of her on-screen partner made her anxious to the point that she would search for him at every possible moment when they were away from each other. The internet has not taken lightly to their remarks, impressed with their immersion in their roles.

Wuthering Heights is all set to release internationally on February 11, followed by the United States premiere on February 13. With these dates, it appears that the two would once again spend the upcoming Valentine's Day together, promoting their film.

ALSO READ: Wuthering Heights First Look: Emerald Fennell’s Erotic Adaptation with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Eyes Valentine's Day 2026 Release