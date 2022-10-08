Margot Robbie truly thinks THIS about Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux

August had beckoned the exciting casting news of Lady Gaga starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux. While it's yet to be confirmed, the Oscar-winning singer-actress is rumoured to be portraying Harley Quinn in Joker's sequel. In the recent past, Margot Robbie has been the name synonymous with playing the beloved, wicked DC character and in an interview with MTV News - to promote her new movie Amsterdam alongside co-stars Rami Malek and John David Washington - the Oscar-nominated actress weighed in on Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Todd Phillips directorial.

When asked if she finds it weird, exciting or cool to see someone else, a talent like Lady Gaga have a different interpretation of Harley Quinn, a character she loves so much, Margot Robbie revealed her sheer happiness. Comparing Harley Quinn to the likes of Macbeth, Batman and Queen Elizabeth I, the Barbie star shared, "It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, it's all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way, like Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor. And someone gets to do their Batman or someone gets to do their Macbeth. And I feel in not so many cases are they female characters. Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that - which I got to have a crack at as well, which I was honoured to do. I was like, 'Wow, Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.'"

For the unversed, Cate Blanchett portrayed Queen Elizabeth I in Elizabeth and Margot Robbie played the late monarch in Mary Queen of Scots. Blanchett was nominated for an Oscar and a SAG award and took home a Golden Globe and a BAFTA award for her amazing performance. On the other hand, Robbie earned BAFTA and SAG award nominations for her scene-stealing act.

Margot Robbie's Reaction to Lady Gaga Playing Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux:

Furthermore, Margot Robbie shared her honest thoughts when it comes to Lady Gaga taking a shot at playing Harley Quinn, a character she mastered over movies like Suicide Squad(s) and Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn): "It's such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll [Gaga] do something incredible with it."

From one talented actress to another, Harley Quinn is surely in safe hands!

Meanwhile, also starring Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Jacob Lofland alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux - deemed a musical - is slated to release on October 4, 2024.