Margot Robbie's Barbie becomes biggest movie of the year; leaves behind THIS USD 1.36 billion film

Barbie was always going to be a highly hyped film, after all, it was based on the most famous doll in the world. But even after the nostalgia push, the audiences and critics have rated it highly for its story, and acting. So it comes as no surprise that the movie started breaking box-office records left and right in its first two months. The Greta Gerwig directorial just became the biggest blockbuster of the year. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Barbie becomes the biggest movie of the year

The Barbie movie, featuring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll venturing from her Barbieland world into reality, has bagged another milestone as it reached a global box office revenue of USD 1.38 billion, leaving behind Universal's Super Mario Bros movie's USD 1.36 million, and becoming the biggest hit of this year. Additionally, the movie has contributed to the US summer box office breaking the USD 4 billion milestone for the first time since the pandemic hit the theaters hard in the country.

The Super Mario Bros. movie had already exceeded its own expectations with impressive worldwide earnings. However, the influence of Greta Gerwig's movie cannot be underestimated. When combined with the viral Barbenheimer trend, which also propelled Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer to historic heights, it is clear who the box-office winner of this year's were. Even if the annual year hasn't ended yet, it's difficult to think of any new projects that'll come even close to the numbers brought in by Robbie's starrer, especially if the recent Hollywood strikes are to be considered.

Box-office records Barbie has broken

In July, Barbie made a smashing debut with an unprecedented $162 million in its opening weekend in the domestic market, which was the highest number since the pandemic. It also proudly earned the honor of being the highest-grossing film ever directed by a female filmmaker. But the record-breaking didn't stop there, it holds the title of being Warner Bros.' top-grossing film in domestic box office history, surpassing the previous record-holder The Dark Knight. While on a global scale, the star-studded film outperformed Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 to become Warner Bros.' highest-grossing film worldwide.

