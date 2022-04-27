Margot Robbie's Barbie to clash with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in July 2023

Two of the most awaited films, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer may face a clash in theatres if the recent announcement regarding the former film's release is to go by. Warner Bros. released the first look of Margot Robbie's starrer Barbie at CinemaCon 2022 and also revealed the release date for the upcoming film as July 21, 2022.

The same date has been previously held by Nolan's multistarrer Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and Florence Pugh among others. As for Gerwig's Barbie, the film is no separate from Oppenheimer when it comes to star power as it stars Robbie alongside Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp and America Ferrera among others.

A first look of Robbie from Barbie has also been released which features the actress on a pink convertible donning a polka dot headband behind the wheel as she flashes a wide smile. The film is currently under production and is being directed by Greta Gerwig, who has co-written the script with her partner Noah Baumbach.

Speaking about the film last year, Margot Robbie teased that the film will certainly surprise everyone as she said, "[Barbie] comes with a lot of baggage … and a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don’t'", via Variety.

As for Nolan's Oppenheimer, the film is a biopic based on American Prometheus, a biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer often called the "father of the atomic bomb." The film will see Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy in the role of the American theoretical physicist.

