Margot Robbie's gesture of singing with deaf fan at a film premiere will melt your heart; old video goes viral

Margot Robbie is currently busy promoting her blockbuster hit Barbie. The movie has created unprecedented levels of hype among the audience, pushing the famous actress into becoming a household name. Now fans have discovered a side to Robbie, that can melt the hardest of hearts.

Margot Robbie talks to fans in sign language

Currently reigning as Hollywood's golden girl, Margot Robbie has captured the internet's love and support. Just when it seemed her popularity couldn't soar any higher, a video from her last year's Amsterdam premiere has resurfaced on Twitter, showing off the actress's charming and warm personality.

Netizens unearthed an old video where Robbie gracefully paused on the red carpet to engage in a full-blown conversation with a fan using sign language.

In a video posted by a fan account, the Birds of Prey actress can be seen singing to the fan with a big smile on her face. Upon noticing the fan signing at her, the actress gracefully transferred whatever she was holding, using her hands to communicate with them. This heartwarming moment has sparked a wave of love for the actress. The caption read, "Margot Robbie doing sign language with a deaf fan."

Fans say true Barbie behavior

People of Margot Robbie took to Twitter to show their adoration for the actress, and her warm-hearted act towards her fan.

One user said, "she really took time to free her hands and communicate with a fan to make them seen. she's so precious." While another praised her for being perfect, "this woman is literally perfect." One person showed interest in being Robbie's friend, "Facts I just feel like she would be so nice irl. Great friend vibes."

A fan was blown away by her sign accent, saying, "I'm so jealous of her signing accent it's so crisp and pretty to me." Another stan marveled, "true barbie behavior."

ALSO READ: Barbie India Box Office Preview: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling starrer runtime, screen count, and opening day

Meanwhile, Barbie's debut weekend has achieved a level of success comparable to that of Marvel blockbusters back in phase 3, swiftly securing a spot among the top ten movies of the year. Now, all eyes are on the film's performance in the upcoming weekend. Margot Robbie's movie could potentially claim the title of the highest-grossing movie of 2023.

ALSO READ: Barbie: Why is Margot Robbie starrer getting banned in Vietnam? Details inside