Maria Star Angelina Jolie Claps Back At ‘Liars’ Amid Finalizing Divorce With Brad Pitt; Details Inside

Angelina Jolie's blood boils at the liars. Amidst the actress' divorce finalizing with Brad Pitt after eight years of separation, the Maria star called out the people who spread false narratives about her personal life. In conversation with W Magazine, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith fame talked about her pet peeves. She revealed, "So many things. But my pet peeve is somebody who is a liar."

Without naming any specific person, Jolie went on to share, "Somebody who feels a need to not say the truth or what they want, what they feel. There's a big version of that—and I'm not trying to be heavy about it—but people who say one thing and mean another, who aren't completely who they are. I think a lot of people don't say what they mean."

Amid calling out people, Jolie and Pitt completed the divorce proceeding on Monday after initially filing for the separation in September 2016.

Following her divorce from her ex-husband, a source close to the actress revealed that she is focused on healing and spending time with her six kids. A representative of the actress said, "Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

ALSO READ: What Is The Final Divorce Deal Between Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt? Find Out

Meanwhile, another source stated to People Magazine that Jolie believes Pitt can move on and "stop attacking her."

Advertisement

Making comments about the Wolfs actor, the source went on to share, "Brad has successfully used his power and his privilege to cover up his conduct at his family's expense, to punish Angelina for leaving, and even to attempt to paint her as the reason why his relationship is so challenging with the children."

They continued to state, "Angelina hopes the finalization of their divorce will enable him to move on, stop attacking her, and instead help heal their family."

While the divorce between the couple has been finalized, the duo have still locked horns over their French vineyard, which was previously owned by the exes. Back in 2021, Pitt sued Jolie over the breach of their contract after she sold half of the Château Miraval.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married in 2014 and parted ways in 2019.

ALSO READ: Ines de Ramon Encouraged Brad Pitt to 'Finally Settle' Divorce with Angelina Jolie: Source