Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak Have Been Officially Dating for a ‘Few Months’; Close Sources Reveal Details

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak are officially the new couple on the block. The musician and rapper had been working on new music together and .Paak made sure to win over the former while spending most of their time together in the music studio.

The sources close to the Fantasy crooner and the rapper revealed to US Weekly that Carey was not looking to get into a relationship, but the rapper “adored” the singer. Moreover, the insider stated that the musician had not dated anyone seriously in years, and the Come Down singer is the first person she has been “truly interested in.”

Speaking about Anderson, the source revealed, “He has really been keeping her attention, and they are fully dating.” They further added, “Their relationship started in the studio as they were working on new music together, and it quickly turned romantic.”

Moreover, it is mentioned that Carey was pleasantly surprised by the sweet gestures by the rapper, who “adores” her completely. The insider continued to state, “They have a lot in common, and it’s going really well.”

The duo bonded over the topics of raising kids and parenting in today’s day and age.

Before getting together with the rapper, Carey had been married to Tommy Mottola and later to Nick Cannon. Moreover, she is also a mother to twins, whom she shares with Cannon.

Meanwhile, .Paak is a father to two sons, whom he shares with his estranged wife, Jaylyn Chang.

Further in their talks with the media portal, the source stated, “It’s nice for Mariah to be around someone very talented in the music industry.”

The duo had been making headlines in the past week after they were snapped together in West Hollywood.