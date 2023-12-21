Mariah Carey and her longtime boo Bryan Tanaka part ways: Exploring their relationship amid their split

Before we can round up this year's celebrity breakup roster, it seems like we’ll have to add Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka’s names to it.

All I Want for Christmas is You singer and her boyfriend of seven years, Bryan Tanaka, have reportedly called it quits. The speculations about their reported split are backed by several theories, like Bryan being MIA from Mariah’s Merry Christmas One and All! tour, which she kicked off in November. He also did not accompany her to her annual trip to Aspen, where the singer was seen solo shopping, as reported by Page Six and it can now be concluded that they’ll not be spending Christmas together, further establishing their breakup reports.

What caused the Trouble in Paradise for Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka



Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have known each other since 2006 and started dating each other in 2016. Bryan Tanaka had been a longtime backup dancer for Mariah Carey. He also served as her creative director.

The reason for their split, as reported by Page Six, is their conflicting opinions on starting a family together. Per the Page Six reports, Bryan, 40, wanted to have kids but Mariah Carey, 54, was not on the same page as him. “He wants to have a family. That's not where she is at,” the Page Six source said.

Mariah Carey is a mother to two kids, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. Bryan Tanaka, on the other hand, has never been a father and desperately wanted to be one.

Exploring Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka’s relationship over the years

The Obsessed singer and Bryan Tanaka first met in 2006, when the latter started as a backup dancer for Mariah. They started dating in 2016 after Mariah Carey called off her engagement with James Packer.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka had a bumpy start to their relationship as the couple briefly split in 2017. People talked about how Bryan was just a crutch for Mariah Carey, as she had recently called it quits with James Packer, while other reports suggested Bryan’s jealousy towards Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s amiability and his over-the-top spending habit, which was straining Mariah’s credit card, as the possible reason for their split.

The couple, however, overcame the initial turbulence, got back together and ended up dating for seven years before their love story met an unfortunate ending.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaks were last spotted together in March of this year for Mariah Carey’s birthday.

