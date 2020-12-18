Mariah Carey and kids are all set for Christmas & New Year celebrations as they embark on a road trip

Mariah Carey chose to travel by road this year with her kids because of the COVID-19 crisis. They have reportedly gone to Aspen in Colorado.

While the world is yet to recover fully from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, people everywhere have tried keeping their spirits alive. And what better way to be hopeful than celebrating occasions right! With Christmas and New Year's eve just around the corner, everyone has begun the preparations already. Renowned singer Mariah Carey has reportedly already packed her bags for the same. Yes, you heard it right. She has already set off on her yearly trip with the kids.

However, it is quite obvious that she wanted to skip traveling by air owing to the unprecedented situation. So, what came to their rescue was a Prevost RV that Carey rented. And now, the Always Be My Baby has embarked on an amazing road trip with her children. Reports suggest that the starlet and her twins took a trip from Los Angeles to Aspen in Colorado. They are said to have stopped at places like Zion and Red Rock Canyon before reaching the destination.

The music legend reportedly reached Aspen on Wednesday. Mariah Carey has earlier said in many of her interviews that she keeps going to Aspen from time to time. While citing the reason behind the same, she once told GQ about having fallen in love with the snowy environment and the beautiful mountains. She further talked about how her kids interacted with the reindeer there. It seems like her annual Christmas vacation is going to be a fun one and we’re sure she will have lots of stories to tell post her return.

