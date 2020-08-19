  1. Home
Mariah Carey ANNOUNCES her new album The Rarities; REVEALS that it will release in October

Musical sensation Mariah Carey just revealed that she has been working on her new album The Rarities, while announcing the news, the singer also revealed that the album will be dropping in October this year. Scroll down to see her tweet.
Iconic singer Mariah Carey is releasing a new album which is dropping soon! The 50-year-old entertainer took to her Twitter on Tuesday evening to announce that she is releasing a new compilation album titled The Rarities, which will be out in October. “This one is for you, my fans,” Mariah tweeted while sharing the news. “It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you. THE RARITIES album is out October 2.”

 

The Rarities will reportedly feature unreleased materials, including demos and b-sides from the singer. Meanwhile, Mariah‘s upcoming memoir--The Meaning of Mariah Carey is also set to drop just a few days before the album on September 29. 

 

See her tweet below:

In case you missed it, Mariah recently broke records with her iconic song All I Want For Christmas Is You. The singer's iconic 1994 Christmas song 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' was honoured by the Guinness World Records organisation during her Christmas show at the Colosseum in Las Vegas in 2019. 

 

E! News reported at the time that with this win, Carey holds the record for having the highest-charting holiday song on the Hot 100 by a solo artist. Apart from this, the other two awards were the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours with over 10.8 million streams back in December 2018. The third one: All I Want For Christmas Is You breaking the record for most weeks in the UK singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song.

 

