Mariah Carey calls out Meghan Markle for being a 'diva': Don’t act

All were shocked, even Meghan Markle, when Mariah Carey caused the Duchess of Sussex to do a double take after she called her out for her Diva moments. On Tuesday's episode of Markle's new podcast Archetypes, the two female stars started conversing about the life they could've lived as the Duchess shared that she personally does not “connect to” the “diva … persona."

During their chat, Carey replied to Markle's suggestion about her personality as she sharply commented, "You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan," she continued, "Don’t act like [you don’t]," per Page Six. This reply stopped the Suits alum in her shoes as she got flustered and asked, "What kind of diva moments did I give you?" Carey then clarified what she meant by calling out Meghan on her "Diva" moments as she was referring to her "visual[s] and not her personality.

After the interview ended, Meghan gave a sigh of relief as she clarified, "She must have felt my nervous laughter, and … she jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear that when she said diva, she was talking about the way I dress, the posture, the clothing." The actress continued, "She meant diva as a compliment, but I heard it as a dig," and added, "That moment, as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as inspirational." Before Carey explained herself, Meghan admitted to "squirming in [her] chair in [a] quiet revolt" after hearing the accusation.

The Duchess recalled, "[The conversation] was all going swimmingly, really well, until that moment happened," and noted, "It stopped me in my tracks. … My mind was just genuinely spinning on what nonsense she might have read or clicked on to make her say that."

