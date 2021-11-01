Mariah Carey DECLARES end of spooky season and start of Christmas with hilarious video; WATCH

Mariah Carey is finally out of hibernation now that Halloween is over. On Monday, the "Queen of Christmas" took to Instagram to mark the end of the spooky season and the unofficial start of the merry one.

Mariah shared a short video in which she is seen standing at a front door as the start of her popular Christmas song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" plays in the background. As she opens the door and comes out onto the porch, the five-time Grammy winner holds a huge sugar cane and a coy expression on her face. The front of the house is adorned with carved pumpkins, which apparently bothers the celebrity singer, as she begins bashing the Jack-o-lanterns with her cane. "It's tiiiime!" says the singer as she squeals with glee and destroys the Halloween decorations.

Check out her post here:

However, with the release of her 1994 album "Merry Christmas," which has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, Carey and Christmas have become synonymous. For the last few years, she has also marked the start of the Christmas season with similar videos. Last year, the "Honey" singer expanded her holiday repertoire with Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, an Apple TV+ film. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, and Billy Eichner, who portrayed Santa's secretary, made cameos in the program.

Meanwhile, as per US Weekly, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, the singer's twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon, are 10 years old. After six years of marriage, the couple divorced in August 2014.

