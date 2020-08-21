Mariah Carey DROPS her new single Save The Day ahead of upcoming album The Rarities; Watch

Mariah Carey teamed up with Lauryn Hill for her recently released single Save The Day. Carey’s single comes days after she announced her upcoming album The Rarities will release in October.

Pop icon Mariah Carey has blessed fans by releasing a brand new single! The 50-year-old entertainer teamed up with Lauryn Hill for the new song titled Save the Day. The song samples Lauryn‘s version of the classic song Killing Me Softly. In the song, Mariah sings: “If he won’t, and she won’t, and they won’t, then we won’t.” “We won’t ever learn to save the day, whoa, oh / (To save the day, to save the day).”

Save the Day is the first single off of Mariah‘s upcoming compilation album which she announced, earlier this week. The 50-year-old entertainer took to her Twitter on Tuesday to announce the news of her new album, which will be out in October. “This one is for you, my fans,” Mariah tweeted while sharing the news. “It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you. THE RARITIES album is out October 2.”

The Rarities will reportedly feature unreleased materials, including demos and b-sides from the singer. Meanwhile, Mariah‘s upcoming memoir--The Meaning of Mariah Carey is also set to drop just a few days before the album on September 29.

In case you missed it, Mariah recently broke records with her iconic song All I Want For Christmas Is You. The singer's iconic 1994 Christmas song All I Want For Christmas Is You was honoured by the Guinness World Records organisation during her Christmas show at the Colosseum in Las Vegas in 2019.

